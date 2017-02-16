POLITICS

Whoopi Goldberg defends Tiffany Trump after alleged NYFW bullying

Tiffany Trump, daughter of Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Whoopi Goldberg arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 28, 201

Whoopi Goldberg is coming to the defense of one of the Trump's.

During Wednesday's episode of The View, Goldberg discussed reports that Tiffany Trump was snubbed during New York Fashion Week earlier this week.

While sitting front row at the Philipp Plein show, fashion writers tweeted that no one wanted to sit with Trump.

"You know what Tiffany? I'm supposed to go to a couple more shows. ... I'm coming to sit with you," Goldberg said Wednesday. "Because nobody is talking politics at the shows, you're looking at fashion! She doesn't want to talk about her dad. She's looking at the fashion!"

Goldberg went on to say "Girl, I will sit next to you because I've been there where people say, 'Ooh, we're not going to sit next to you. I'll find your a-- and sit next to you."

Trump, the only child from the president's six-year marriage to actress Marla Maples, responded to the comedian Wednesday night. She tweeted, "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too!"

Related Topics:
politicsthe viewdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldnew york fashion weekprotest
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump tells Christie, 'Have the meatloaf'
Trump: 'I inherited a mess;' White House a 'fine-tuned machine'
Restaurants, businesses in NYC area shut down for protest
Judge: Bridgegate case complaint against Christie can proceed
More Politics
Top Stories
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
Charges pending against Jets player Darrelle Revis after altercation
'Day Without Immigrants' protests being held across US
Restaurants, businesses in NYC area shut down for protest
VIDEO: State trooper dragged during traffic stop
Trump: 'I inherited a mess;' White House a 'fine-tuned machine'
Links found between victims of infection caused by rat urine
Show More
Con Ed agrees to pay $153 million for East Harlem gas explosion
Russian spy ship headed south, now off Virginia
Girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
Long Island woman comes home, finds man rifling through her things
43-year-old man found zip-tied, dead in jewelry store bathroom
More News
Photos
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
VIEWER PHOTOS: Thursday's snowstorm
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Police say man smuggled cocaine in canned goods
More Photos