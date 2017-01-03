POLITICS

GOP scraps plan to gut ethics office as new Congress convenes

A video monitor sits in front of the statues of Hannibal Hannibal, Daniel Webster and Barry Goldwater in Statuary Hall as the 115th Congress begins. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

By ERICA WERNER
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
House Republicans reversed themselves Tuesday under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump and dropped plans to swiftly gut an independent congressional ethics board.

The dizzying about-face came as lawmakers convened for the first day of the 115th Congress, an occasion normally reserved for pomp and ceremony under the Capitol Dome. Instead, House Republicans found themselves under attack not only from Democrats, but from their new president, over their secretive move Monday to immediately neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics and place it under lawmakers' control.

GOP leaders scrambled to contain the damage, and within hours of Trump registering his criticism over the timing on Twitter, they called an emergency meeting of House Republicans where lawmakers voted to undo the change.

The episode, coming even before the new Congress had convened and lawmakers were sworn in, was a powerful illustration of the sway Trump may hold over his party in a Washington that will be fully under Republican control for the first time in a decade.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump had asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.
Related Topics:
politicscongresspoliticsdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Minimum wage increases across New York State
Trump sends New Year wishes to his 'many enemies'
Russian compound on Long Island closing after election hacking
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives for election hacking
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman fatally struck by SUV, school bus in hit and run
Father, son rescued after crash leaves live wires on car
Ford cancels plan for $1.6B plant in Mexico; adding 700 jobs in U.S.
Twin pulls fallen dresser off his brother
Customer asks for special request during food order delivery
Exclusive: Victim slashed in Manhattan mugging speaks out
New video released in deadly Queens hit and run
Show More
Staten Island woman of 'leash couple' fame missing
WATCH: Video captures $6 million NYE Midtown jewelry heist
Family Sues Apple, Claims FaceTime Distracted Driver in Fatal Crash
Gov. Cuomo calls for free tuition at NY public colleges
Mother dies while streaming on Facebook Live
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos