Congress will move legislation this year providing up to $15 billion to build a wall along the Mexican boundary, Republican leaders said Thursday. But they would not say how they would prevent the massive project from adding to federal deficits.House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at a GOP strategy retreat that they were planning legislation providing $12 billion to $15 billion for constructing the wall, one of President Donald Trump's chief goals. Ryan said the goal is to complete that and other major bills in 2017, but the leaders offered no details on how the wall would be paid for, saying they would wait until the Trump administration proposes legislation.Trump has repeatedly said Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexican leaders oppose it and have said they won't finance it.Pressed on whether construction would increase federal deficits, Ryan said Republicans are fiscal conservatives. He said strengthening the economy and replacing President Barack Obama's health care system were two of the best ways to bolster the government's budget."If we're going to be spending on things like infrastructure, we're going to find the fiscal space to pay for that" in a budget Congress plans to write this spring, Ryan said.Ryan had previously used figures ranging from $8 billion to $14 billion as his estimate for the cost of the wall.Meanwhile, the Mexican government had no immediate reaction to a tweet by President Trump that appeared aimed at canceling a planned Jan. 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.Trump tweeted Thursday that "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" in Washington D.C.Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going.'"Trump's unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico's normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that "I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter.""The foreign relations secretary is involved up there, having meetings up there, and we'll have to see what comes out of that, what report they send to the president and what conclusions they arrive at from all that," Meade said.Trump was to speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. Despite a rocky start to his administration, many lawmakers are optimistic about delivering change in a new era of GOP control over Washington.