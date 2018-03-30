  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
POLITICS

Gov. Andrew Cuomo details $168B New York budget deal

Members of the New York Assembly work on passing budget bills at the state Capitol Friday, March 30, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new $168.3 billion budget agreement reached with lawmakers includes surcharges on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides in Manhattan and a new state sexual harassment policy written following the #MeToo movement.

The Democrat briefed reporters on the spending deal Friday night as lawmakers worked late to approve a budget before a new fiscal year begins Sunday.

The budget deal also includes $1 billion in new education spending, investments in water quality and money to fight Lyme disease.

The agreement contains one new tax, a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors intended to fund efforts to combat addiction.

Lawmakers also inserted language to create a commission to examine whether members of the Senate and Assembly deserve a pay raise.

In desperate need of a new revenue stream to help pay for New York City's aging mass transit system, Governor Cuomo believes a surcharge on ride hailing services could be the key.

"Long term we need a funding stream for the MTA," he said. "The congestion pricing, I believe is a concept who's future has come."

With the deadline for an approved state budget just two days away Governor Cuomo detailed phases of a congestion pricing plan that would tax Ubers, Lifts, and other similar services $2.75 on trips in Manhattan south of 96th Street.

Meanwhile yellow cabs would be taxed $2.50 in the same zone with the revenue from both surcharges contributing to the subway action plan.

"That should raise $415 million that would go to fund the MTA - that would be annual," said Cuomo.

Simultaneously reducing gridlock and raising money for the MTA, this plan has been in the works for over a year. A separate bus plan will also incorporate more lanes and enforcement cameras throughout the city.

"Now the subway action plan is funded and it can move full speed, with half funding it's like doing work with one hand tied behind your back and it's caused delays," the governor said.

This proposal is just a small fraction of the $168 billion budget

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbudgetpoliticsnew york state politicsandrew cuomoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
March for Our Lives organizers reveal movement's next step
President Trump says U.S. troops will leave Syria 'very soon'
Mother facing threat of deportation takes sanctuary in UWS church
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
More Politics
Top Stories
Prisoner who escaped ICE agents at JFK caught in Chicago
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Winning numbers drawn in $521 million Mega Millions jackpot
Thieves who broke into Brooklyn jewelry store chased out by owner
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
Arnold Schwarzenegger recovering after heart surgery
Obscene? Questions after NJ burlesque show shut down
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Show More
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Hero officer saves 9-year-old girl from choking in school
LI man killed in industrial accident when metal drum explodes
2 officers hurt rescuing dog from burning home on Long Island
Mets' Noah Syndergaard calls out kid for Opening Day bet
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos