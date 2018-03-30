New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a new $168.3 billion budget agreement reached with lawmakers includes surcharges on taxi, Uber and Lyft rides in Manhattan and a new state sexual harassment policy written following the #MeToo movement.The Democrat briefed reporters on the spending deal Friday night as lawmakers worked late to approve a budget before a new fiscal year begins Sunday.The budget deal also includes $1 billion in new education spending, investments in water quality and money to fight Lyme disease.The agreement contains one new tax, a fee on opioid manufacturers and distributors intended to fund efforts to combat addiction.Lawmakers also inserted language to create a commission to examine whether members of the Senate and Assembly deserve a pay raise.In desperate need of a new revenue stream to help pay for New York City's aging mass transit system, Governor Cuomo believes a surcharge on ride hailing services could be the key."Long term we need a funding stream for the MTA," he said. "The congestion pricing, I believe is a concept who's future has come."With the deadline for an approved state budget just two days away Governor Cuomo detailed phases of a congestion pricing plan that would tax Ubers, Lifts, and other similar services $2.75 on trips in Manhattan south of 96th Street.Meanwhile yellow cabs would be taxed $2.50 in the same zone with the revenue from both surcharges contributing to the subway action plan."That should raise $415 million that would go to fund the MTA - that would be annual," said Cuomo.Simultaneously reducing gridlock and raising money for the MTA, this plan has been in the works for over a year. A separate bus plan will also incorporate more lanes and enforcement cameras throughout the city."Now the subway action plan is funded and it can move full speed, with half funding it's like doing work with one hand tied behind your back and it's caused delays," the governor said.This proposal is just a small fraction of the $168 billion budget----------