Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo will meet people living at a NYCHA complex in the Bronx.The governor's visit to the public housing development comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio is out of town attending a mayor's conference in Austin, Texas.Governor Cuomo has attacked the city over its mismanagement of heat and lead paint issues at NYCHA buildings across the city.He was invited to visit the Jackson Houses by an attorney representing tenants suing NYCHA.