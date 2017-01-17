POLITICS

Lieutenant Governor Guadagno takes shots at Governor Christie while launching campaign

(Mel Evans, FILE )

KEANSBURG, New Jersey --
Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno took shots at Republican Gov. Chris Christie as she officially kicked off her candidacy to succeed him.

Guadagno promised to lower taxes and fund schools fairly at the event at a Keansburg Mexican restaurant whose owner said Guadagno helped him reopen after Superstorm Sandy.

Without mentioning Christie by name, she criticized Christie's proposed $300 million statehouse renovation. She says the state cannot afford to turn the building into the Palace of Versailles.

Guadagno is using "Better" as a campaign slogan after serving seven years as Christie's top deputy

Christie's second-in-command has mostly stood by his side for seven years before publicly breaking with him last year over his support of Donald Trump and an increase in the state's gas tax.

She joins Republican Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, among others, competing in the June 6 primary.
