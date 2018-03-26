POLITICS

NRA supporters protest against New Jersey gun restriction bills

A man holds a sign as he stands outside the War Memorial, near a group of 2nd Amendment advocates gathered in opposition to gun control bills, near the NJ Statehouse (Mel Evans)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Second Amendment advocates rallied at New Jersey's state capital in opposition to a half-dozen gun control bills expected to get a vote in the Assembly.

Many of the dozens of people wore National Rifle Association hats and carried signs that read "NRA Stand and Fight" at Monday's rally outside the War Memorial in Trenton, steps from the statehouse.

The Democrat-led Assembly is scheduled to vote on six bills that gained traction after the Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Among the measures being considered is a bill that requires firearms to be seized upon a court order when a health care official deems someone poses a serious threat.

If approved the measures go to the Democrat-led Senate. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says he supports the effort.

