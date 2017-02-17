POLITICS

Robert Harward turns Trump down for national security adviser job

EMBED </>More News Videos

Stephanie Ramos reporting (WABC)

By JULIE PACE
WASHINGTON --
Vice Admiral Robert Harward has turned down an offer to be President Donald Trump's new national security adviser, the latest blow to a new administration struggling to find its footing.

Harward told The Associated Press that the Trump administration was "very accommodating to my needs, both professionally and personally."

"It's purely a personal issue," Harward said Thursday evening. "I'm in a unique position finally after being in the military for 40 years to enjoy some personal time."

Asked whether he had requested to bring in his own staff at the National Security Council, Harward said, "I think that's for the president to address."

Following Flynn's ouster, administration officials said his deputy, KT McFarland, was staying on at the NSC. McFarland is a former Fox News analyst.

Harward would have replaced retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who resigned at Trump's request Monday after revelations that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about discussing sanctions with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the transition. Trump said in a news conference Thursday that he was disappointed by how Flynn had treated Pence, but did not believe Flynn had done anything wrong by having the conversations.

Harward, a former Navy SEAL, served as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command under Gen. James Mattis, who is now defense secretary. Harward served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush and commissioned the National Counter Terrorism Center.

Upon retirement in 2013 after a nearly 40-year career in the Navy, Harward became chief executive officer for defense and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin in the United Arab Emirates. Trump has recently been in very public negotiations with Lockheed over the cost of its F-35 fighter jet.

Officials said earlier this week that there were two other contenders in the running for the job: acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

Petraeus, a retired four-star general, resigned as CIA director in 2012 and pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of mishandling classified information relating to documents he had provided to his biographer, with whom he was having an affair.

He was also fined $100,000 and remains on probation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2017 4:10:04 AM (GMT -5:00)
Related Topics:
politicsrepublicansthe white houserussiadonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Contact between Trump campaign, Russian intel would be 'game changer'
Trump associates communicated with suspected Russian intel officers: Sources
ANALYSIS: Flynn resignation raises dark questions surrounding Trump and Russia
Trump asked for Flynn's resignation, White House says
POLITICS
Trump tells Christie, 'Have the meatloaf'
Goldberg defends Trump after alleged NYFW bullying
Trump: 'I inherited a mess;' White House a 'fine-tuned machine'
Restaurants, businesses in NYC area shut down for protest
More Politics
Top Stories
2 dead after Mercedes flies off Bronx parkway
Police: Man on LI with 30 license suspensions hits pedestrian
Sergeant on modified duty after NYPD officer accused of being drunk on duty
Students at Rutgers job fair kicked out for blue suits, brown shoes
Trump asks black reporter to schedule meeting with Black Caucus
Can you help? Suffolk police want to ID man whose body was found
Man arrested for plotting to bomb Target stores
Show More
Charges filed, arrest warrant out for Jets player Darrelle Revis after altercation
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
Brooklyn store owner fights back against knife-wielding robbers
Exclusive: Family speaks out about man who died of rat-borne disease in Bronx
Parents and students protest for removal of interim principal in Queens
More News
Top Video
Up to 20 shots fired in fatal NYPD shooting in Brooklyn
Exclusive: Family speaks out about man who died of rat-borne disease in Bronx
Parents and students protest for removal of interim principal in Queens
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video