POLITICS

Here's what President Donald Trump's immigration executive order means

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres explains.

By
WASHINGTON (WABC) --
On Saturday, President Donald Trump insisted his new executive order on immigration is working out 'exactly how he wanted it to.'

"It's not a Muslim ban, but we're totally prepared. It's working out very nicely. You see it in the airports - it's working out very nicely," the President said.

The new executive order is not a complete ban - it suspends U.S. visas, including green cards for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries, effective immediately. Only if people have dual citizenship will they be allowed to enter. Dual citizens of other nationalities will undergo a case-by-case review.



However, Saudi Arabia, where 15 of the September 11th hijackers were from, is not on the list. Neither is Egypt or Turkey.

The new order also suspends the admission of almost all refugees for four months. Although President Trump said he would make an exception for Christians fleeing persecution.

"If you are a Christian in Syria, it was almost impossible to get into the United States. We are going to help them," the president said in an interview.

House Speaker Paul Ryan applauds the President's move, saying it is time to 're-evaluate and strengthen the visa-vetting process.' Democrats see it differently. Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer tweeted 'there are tears running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty.'
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpimmigrationrefugees
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
President Trump orders strict new refugee screening, citing terrorists
FedEx driver breaks up flag burning protest
Bergen County won't pursue charges against Christie in BridgeGate complaint
More Politics
Top Stories
Federal judge grants emergency stay of President Trump's executive order on immigration for two Iraqi men
Hundreds protest after 11 detained at JFK Airport amid immigration crackdown
Prime Minister Trudeau says Canada will take refugees
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
2 arrested in middle of Queens armed bank robbery
Disneyland's top secret menu items revealed
Show More
Suspect arrested in subway push that left victim seriously injured
2 charged in Ponzi schemes involving popular shows, including 'Hamilton'
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Mom suing her transgender child over reassignment treatment
Arrest made in burglary of NJ firehouse while firefighters were battling blaze
More News
Top Video
Federal judge grants emergency stay of President Trump's executive order on immigration for two Iraqi men
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
More Video