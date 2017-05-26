POLITICS

Hillary Clinton delivers commencement address at her alma mater, Wellesley College

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers the commencement address at Wellesley College, Friday, May 26, 2017 in Wellesley, Mass. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

WELLESLEY, Massachusetts --
Hillary Clinton isn't mentioning Donald Trump by name, but she peppered her Wellesley College commencement address with barbs aimed at her rival in last year's presidential election.

Clinton on Friday urged the graduating class at her Massachusetts alma mater to fight against "full-fledged assaults on truth and reason."

Clinton also called the Republican president's budget proposal "a con" that is "shrouded in a trillion dollar mathematical lie." The former Democratic presidential nominee also said she is looking to the future and helping to train future leaders.

The speech marked a return engagement of sorts for Clinton. She delivered the student commencement address 48 years ago in 1969, the year she graduated from the all-women's school.

Clinton also delivered the 1992 commencement speech.
