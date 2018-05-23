Hillary Clinton said the party should stick with what she calls its "bold ideas" on education, the environment, health care and equality.The former secretary of state, U.S. senator and presidential contender on Wednesday delivered the keynote address at the New York state Democratic convention on Long Island.Clinton said Democrats in New York and across the country must stand up to Republicans in Washington.While Clinton is a divisive figure for some in the Democratic Party's left wing, she received a warm welcome in her home state of New York. She described the gathering as a "family reunion."During her speech, Clinton praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faces a challenge from the left in the Democratic primary from "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon.At the convention, the party will nominate its candidate to succeed ex-Democratic Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned earlier this month amid allegations that he assaulted four women he dated. Two Democrats have so far formally announced their intention to run: NewYork City Public Advocate Letitia James and Leecia Eve, a Buffalo attorney and former adviser to Clinton and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.Cuomo, the de facto leader of the state Democratic Party, is seeking his third term as governor.Delegates also are expected to nominate candidates for comptroller and lieutenant governor and take up a number of resolutions, including one that would endorse the legalization of marijuana.Republicans also will hold their nominating convention Wednesday and Thursday, at a ballroom in Manhattan. They're expected to nominate Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro for governor. New York City attorneys Manny Alicandro and Keith Wofford are seeking the Republican nomination for attorney general.Candidates may still collect signatures to appear on the September primary ballot even if they do not win the convention nomination.President Donald Trump, who defeated Clinton in the 2016 election, was on Long Island on Wednesday to speak to local law enforcement officials about gang violence.----------