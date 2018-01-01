Ravinder Bhalla has been sworn in as the first Sikh mayor of the city of Hoboken, New Jersey.Senator Cory Booker presided over the ceremony late Monday. He was proud to be there because his election was a victory for the principle and ideals of the United States.Bhalla says that he heard about racially-motivated attacks against Indian-Americans in Hoboken in the eighties when he was growing up in New Jersey. He says he is proud to see how far the city has come since then.