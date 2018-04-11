POLITICS

House Speaker Paul Ryan won't run for re-election

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

By CATHERINE LUCEY AND ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON --
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election, people close to the Wisconsin lawmaker said Wednesday.

Ryan's plans have been the source of much speculation amid Republican concerns over keeping their majority in the House of Representatives. Ryan had made tax cuts a centerpiece of his legislative agenda, and Congress delivered on that late last year.

Ryan, 48, planned to face reporters later Wednesday morning.

Two people with knowledge of Ryan's thinking said he has decided against seeking another term, but they did not say why. Both sought anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Ryan, a Republican from Janesville, Wisconsin, was first elected to Congress in 1998 and became speaker in 2015 after former House Speaker John Boehner retired. He was former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney's running mate in 2012.

Ryan and his wife have three children.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspaul ryanWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress for 2nd day
Missiles 'will be coming,' Trump tweets
Trump fumes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames
Rally set to push for 'Fair Fares' discounted MetroCards
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman found dismembered in Brooklyn park identified
Residents zip tied in terrifying NYC home invasion
Missiles 'will be coming,' Trump tweets
Tim Fleischer assaulted during story
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Man shot during beef over Slim Jim at gas station
257 dead in military plane crash
Rally set to push for 'Fair Fares' discounted MetroCards
Show More
Teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Trump fumes over FBI raid, ponders firing those he blames
Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress for 2nd day
Guilty verdict in elevator stabbing that killed 6-year-old boy
23-year-old accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend
More News