Hundreds rally in NYC against deportation of immigration activist Ravi Ragbir

Nina Pineda has more on the rally from Greenwich Village. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
Hundreds of people have rallied in New York City in support of an immigration activist fighting deportation.

Demonstrators gathered in lower Manhattan on Saturday to accuse federal officials of targeting Ravi Ragbir for his outspoken activism.

Ragbir, who's from Trinidad and Tobago, was facing deportation on Saturday until a judge ruled Friday that he could stay in the country while a lawsuit filed on his behalf is argued.

The 53-year-old Ragbir was detained last month during a routine meeting over a 2001 conviction for a mortgage fraud scheme. He was released last week by a federal judge who expressed "grave concerns" about his treatment.

Ragbir told the crowd on Saturday that his experience has motivated him to fight for others facing deportation.

