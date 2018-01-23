Protesters rallied outside Sen. Chuck Schumer's home in Brooklyn Tuesday night to denounce the deal to end the government shutdown without protections for young immigrants.About 75 people held signs saying "Clean Dream Act Now" and "No! Not One More Deportation!" Some chanted "If Chuck won't let us dream, we won't let him sleep."Senate Democrats - led by Schumer - angered liberal activists Monday by yielding on GOP demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal to protect from deportation younger immigrants known as "Dreamers."New York resident Ali Garvey said her father was deported 35 years ago when she was a baby. She says she feels the pain and suffering her friends are going through.Tuesday's protest was organized by local groups including Make the Road New York.A spokesman for Sen. Schumer released the following statement:"For the first time ever, we forced the Majority Leader to guarantee a vote to protect our Dreamers so that these young people can continue to work, study and serve in our military. These fine young people are American in every sense of the word but for their status and the Senator will work hard-day and night-to pass legislation to protect them."----------