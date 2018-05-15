POLITICS

Interviews begin for NY Attorney General replacements in Albany

EMBED </>More Videos

There are several candidates being considered.

By CHRIS CAROLA
ALBANY, New York --
The process to replace disgraced former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman begins Tuesday.

Public interviews are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday in Albany for 13 people who have applied to fill the vacancy. Among the candidates are Assemblyman Daniel J. O'Donnell of Manhattan, actress Rosie O'Donnell's brother; Elizabeth Holtzman, a former congresswoman and New York City comptroller; and Barbara Underwood, the state solicitor general who's serving as acting attorney general.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, dropped out of the interview process Monday, saying he supports Underwood's remaining in the job until the election.

Although the Legislature could appoint someone to serve out the last seven months of Schneiderman's second four-year term, Democrats who control the selection process also have other options. They could leave Underwood in place for the rest of the year, an arrangement that state Senate Republicans support.

Lawmakers could also decide to wait to appoint the November election winner, who stands a strong chance of being a Democrat in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1.

The Democratic Party's candidate for attorney general will be selected at next week's Democratic state convention, to be held on Long Island.

It was unclear how Governor Andrew Cuomo's interest in the next attorney general will play out in Albany. He told NY1 that there was "an abundance of talent" to choose from, including his staff counsel, Alphonso David. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who's in charge of the selection process as the Legislature's top Democrat, didn't respond to a request for comment on Cuomo's involvement.

In addition to the 13 applicants who have submitted their names to the Legislature, other potential candidates have gone public with their interest in becoming attorney general. They include Zephyr Teachout, whom Cuomo defeated in the 2014 gubernatorial primary, and state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat. Their opting out of the attorney general interview process is seen as a way to avoid being linked to what some critics have called a back-door deal among lawmakers to appoint Schneiderman's successor.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsattorney generalnew yorkandrew cuomoeric schneidermanNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
At least 52 killed as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid has cancer surgery
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
More Politics
Top Stories
Gas pump explodes in fiery crash in Huntington Station
Melania Trump to remain hospitalized through week
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Meghan Markle asks for 'respect' for father after reports
Suspect arrested in fatal Hempstead stabbing
Palestinians bury dead after bloodiest day since 2014
Arrest in attempted rape of Inwood woman followed home
Coney Island Boardwalk may be voted scenic landmark
Show More
Jay-Z due in court to face SEC in financial probe
Staten Island mother arrested year after daughter's death
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Nanny gets life in prison in UWS stabbings of 2 children
Settlement reached in Eli Manning memorabilia fraud lawsuit
More News