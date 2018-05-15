The process to replace disgraced former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman begins Tuesday.Public interviews are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday in Albany for 13 people who have applied to fill the vacancy. Among the candidates are Assemblyman Daniel J. O'Donnell of Manhattan, actress Rosie O'Donnell's brother; Elizabeth Holtzman, a former congresswoman and New York City comptroller; and Barbara Underwood, the state solicitor general who's serving as acting attorney general.U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-NY, dropped out of the interview process Monday, saying he supports Underwood's remaining in the job until the election.Although the Legislature could appoint someone to serve out the last seven months of Schneiderman's second four-year term, Democrats who control the selection process also have other options. They could leave Underwood in place for the rest of the year, an arrangement that state Senate Republicans support.Lawmakers could also decide to wait to appoint the November election winner, who stands a strong chance of being a Democrat in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 2-to-1.The Democratic Party's candidate for attorney general will be selected at next week's Democratic state convention, to be held on Long Island.It was unclear how Governor Andrew Cuomo's interest in the next attorney general will play out in Albany. He told NY1 that there was "an abundance of talent" to choose from, including his staff counsel, Alphonso David. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who's in charge of the selection process as the Legislature's top Democrat, didn't respond to a request for comment on Cuomo's involvement.In addition to the 13 applicants who have submitted their names to the Legislature, other potential candidates have gone public with their interest in becoming attorney general. They include Zephyr Teachout, whom Cuomo defeated in the 2014 gubernatorial primary, and state Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Queens Democrat. Their opting out of the attorney general interview process is seen as a way to avoid being linked to what some critics have called a back-door deal among lawmakers to appoint Schneiderman's successor.----------