POLITICS

Is James Comey trolling the Trump administration on Instagram?

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Could former FBI Director James Comey's penchant for landscapes and inspirational quotes could be a thinly veiled dig at the Trump administration amid an ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling?

In the hours since former national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contact with Russia, Comey has posted a series of messages to his social media accounts about the triumph of truth and justice.

"'But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream' Amos 5:24," Comey captioned an Instagram post of a flowing stream on Friday, just hours after the news of Flynn's pea broke.



A day later, Comey returned with a photo of a sunset in Westport, Conn., accompanied by a quote attributed to the Buddha:

"Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun; the moon; and the truth."



The two posts are the only things that have been posted to his @Comey Instagram account.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of Michael Flynn's interaction with Russia

While Pres. Trump has yet to respond directly to Comey's posts, he did take to Twitter Saturday morning to say that Flynn's "actions during the transition were lawful" and that he was only fired for lying to investigators.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsjames comeyFBIPresident Donald Trumpsocial mediainstagramtwitterrussia
Load Comments
Related
Timeline of Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia
POLITICS
Senate tax bill: Here's how it affects you
Timeline of Michael Flynn's interactions with Russia
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem Israeli capital
More Politics
Top Stories
Senate tax bill: Here's how it affects you
NJ state troopers, officers who volunteered in Puerto Rico arrive home
Man charged after he was found with missing teen
Arrest in Amber Alert case; missing girl presumed dead
Trump heads to NYC to host series of fundraisers
2 officers hurt when police car is struck, crashes into store
Pastor charged with improper sexual contact with teen girl
EXCLUSIVE: NYC man says iPhone 6 exploded in his hands
Show More
Cuomo makes third visit to Puerto Rico since hurricane
WATCH: Nanny chases down package thief
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Suspects sought for attacking woman in apartment building
NBC not giving Matt Lauer payout on his contract
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos