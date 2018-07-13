POLITICS

Is Governor Cuomo doing all he can to combat corruption in Albany?

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans has the latest details.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, (D) on Friday was peppered with questions by reporters after the former head of SUNY Poly and three developers were convicted of bid-rigging in the governor's "Buffalo Billion" economic development.

Governor Cuomo said, "I don't know what I could have done differently to prevent this situation." His primary rival, Cynthia Nixon, said it was another example of Albany corruption. Nixon said, "We can't clean up Albany until we clean out who is in the Governor's mansion."

This is the second time state workers tied to Governor Cuomo have been convicted of corruption and fraud recently. In March, Joe Percoco, a close aid and former campaign manager, was convicted of pocketing more than $300,000 in bribes.

Cuomo hit back, saying Alain Kaloyeros, convicted of conspiracy and fraud in the Buffalo Billion project, was actually hired by previous Pataki and Spitzer administrations. Cuomo said "people are going to do bad, stupid, venial things. It happens. It's going to happen. You're dealing with a $150 billion budget."

As for the Percoco conviction, Cuomo, who once described Percoco as 'like a brother,' said, "I was shocked. I was heart-broken. I would never have imagined he would have done what he did."

Nixon described Cuomo as 'part of the problem' with Albany corruption.

"The Cuomo administration has been eight-years-worth of scandal, corruption, backroom deals, and pay-to-play politics," Nixon said.

However, the Governor asked Friday if he is supposed to be responsible for all 100,000 state employees. He also questioned why safeguards within the state University system didn't catch Kaloyeros earlier.

Cuomo, who has prosecuted several government officials for corruption, said, "We will have zero tolerance for any shenanigans whatsoever, period."

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomocynthia nixonpolitics
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
Woman fined $156 for wearing face veil in Denmark
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Trump on 'working vacation' in NJ following PA rally
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News