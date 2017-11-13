POLITICS

Ivanka Trump to discuss Republican tax cut bill in New Jersey

Ivanka Trump will promote the GOP tax bill at an event in New Jersey.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie will host Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump at the Jersey Shore Monday.

The two will join the governor at an event at the Bayville Fire Hall in Ocean County to talk about the Republican tax reform plan.

Meanwhile, Governor-elect Phil Murphy will be speaking out against the GOP tax plan.

He'll be in Newark alongside New Jersey congressional representatives to condemn the bill.

The proposals in Congress pose problems for New Jersey residents.

The House bill allows homeowners to deduct up to $10,000 in property taxes while the Senate proposal unveiled by GOP leaders last week eliminates the entire deduction.

Both the House and Senate versions of the legislation would eliminate deductions for state and local income taxes and sales taxes paid.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

