The New York City Council speaker is calling for the resignation of the head of the city's jail system, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership, even as the mayor continues to support him.Democratic Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito on Wednesday broke with the city's mayor in calling for Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte to step down. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended Ponte amid reports of his department's misuse of city resources.Ponte reportedly will resign Friday. He was planning to retire in 2017.The city's Department of Investigation found that Ponte took his city-owned vehicle to Maine in violation of guidelines and other Department of Correction officials misused their agency vehicles with trips to Cape Cod, the Hamptons and other destinations.Mark-Viverito said lower-level city employees have been suspended or even fired for misuse of city vehicles, which factored into her decision to call for Ponte's resignation.De Blasio strongly defended Ponte Thursday, calling him "a person of integrity, he believed he was doing what was appropriate." The mayor appeared to indicate that Ponte can stay in the job as long as he likes."I am so convinced that this obsession with the vehicles is missing the facts<' he said at a news conference. "I believe a mistake was made. I believe human beings make mistakes. He will pay for every mile and every gallon of gas, and any other disciplinary action. I'm just not going to fixate on this."He said Ponte is doing "a fine job."