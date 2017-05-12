POLITICS

Joseph Ponte expected to resign amid car-use controversy

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has the latest details.

RIKERS ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
The New York City Council speaker is calling for the resignation of the head of the city's jail system, citing a lack of confidence in his leadership, even as the mayor continues to support him.

Democratic Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito on Wednesday broke with the city's mayor in calling for Department of Corrections Commissioner Joseph Ponte to step down. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio has defended Ponte amid reports of his department's misuse of city resources.

Ponte reportedly will resign Friday. He was planning to retire in 2017.

The city's Department of Investigation found that Ponte took his city-owned vehicle to Maine in violation of guidelines and other Department of Correction officials misused their agency vehicles with trips to Cape Cod, the Hamptons and other destinations.

Mark-Viverito said lower-level city employees have been suspended or even fired for misuse of city vehicles, which factored into her decision to call for Ponte's resignation.

De Blasio strongly defended Ponte Thursday, calling him "a person of integrity, he believed he was doing what was appropriate." The mayor appeared to indicate that Ponte can stay in the job as long as he likes.

"I am so convinced that this obsession with the vehicles is missing the facts<' he said at a news conference. "I believe a mistake was made. I believe human beings make mistakes. He will pay for every mile and every gallon of gas, and any other disciplinary action. I'm just not going to fixate on this."

He said Ponte is doing "a fine job."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicsrikers islandjailbill de blasioNew York CityRikers Island
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Shaq for sheriff? Laker legend looking at a run
Acting FBI chief contradicts White House claim over James Comey
Comey sought more Russia probe resources before firing
FBI Director James Comey fired by President Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
Pedestrian hit, killed in Linden
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Level 3 sex offender arrested in attack on German tourist in Harlem
EXCLUSIVE: State senator calls for oversight following investigation into bogus 'no parking' signs
Thousands of bees found in Floral Park home
Police release surveillance of vehicle that struck teen in South Jamaica
Show More
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
More News
Top Video
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
EXCLUSIVE: State senator calls for oversight following investigation into bogus 'no parking' signs
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video