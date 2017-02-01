POLITICS

Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's post-9/11 words over President Trump order

Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of George W. Bush and granddaughter of George H.W. Bush. (AP)

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is registering her opinion on Republican President Donald Trump's order temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations with the words of her father, former President George W. Bush.

Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father, a fellow Republican, gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the 9/11 attacks. Her father said, "Islam is peace" in his remarks. He added that Muslims "make an incredibly valuable contribution to our country" and called for them to be "treated with respect."

Bush Hager said in her tweet that the speech is a reminder "to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions."
