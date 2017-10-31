Dear John Kelly: The United States of America exists because President Lincoln did not compromise. https://t.co/ciEienHASx — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 31, 2017

It’s irresponsible & dangerous, especially when white supremacists feel emboldened, to make fighting to maintain slavery sound courageous. https://t.co/qb2X7QhG7M — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 31, 2017

Friendly reminder that the South lost the Civil War. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) October 31, 2017

And not for nothing but the chief of staff for US President just said the Civil War was abt a lack of compromise & traitors were good folk.. — Patrick Skinner (@SkinnerPm) October 31, 2017

The Civil War was fought over slavery

The Civil War was fought over slavery

The Civil War was fought over slavery.

This will be on the test. https://t.co/Mv0fWyZXm6 — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 31, 2017

👇 Please stop referring to John Kelly as one of the "adults." https://t.co/lDLA47pQFB — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) October 31, 2017

Gen. Kelly said "a lack of ability to compromise led to the Civil War." Lincoln explained why compromise was impossible pic.twitter.com/oiHPFMClkh — John Reeves (@reevesjw) October 31, 2017

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Confederate General Robert E. Lee was "an honorable man" and applying current thinking on social issues to figures in history is "very, very dangerous."Kelly also said in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham that aired Monday night that the removal of monuments to the Confederacy shows "a lack of appreciation of history." The retired Marine Corps general was responding to a question about a Virginia church's decision to remove historical markers for Lee and George Washington.Kelly said the Civil War was sparked by "the lack of the ability to compromise."His remarks sparked an immediate outcry on Twitter.