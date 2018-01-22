POLITICS

Jury selection begins in trial of Gov. Cuomo's ex-aide

EMBED </>More Videos

Jury selection begins in trial of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ex-aide, Joseph Percoco.

NEW YORK --
A longtime aide to New York's governor is being tried on charges he used their relationship to collect bribes from two companies doing business with the state.

Jury selection started Monday in federal court in Manhattan in the trial of Joseph Percoco, a former aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Percoco has pleaded not guilty.

Prospective jurors say they can be fair even after some noticed an anti-corruption demonstration outside the courthouse.

The Democratic governor has not been accused of wrongdoing and is not expected to testify.

The charges against Percoco were brought by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was fired by Republican President Donald Trump last year along with other federal prosecutors.

The trial will be the first major prosecution supervised by Bharara's interim replacement, Geoffrey Berman.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomocorruptionNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
Government shutdown will continue into Monday
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday with state paying federal salaries
More Politics
Top Stories
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
15-year-old girl shot at Texas high school, Teen boy arrested
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Unidentified woman collapses while recycling in Queens
Show More
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Toddler's fatal shooting stemmed from apparent gang-related argument
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
More News
Top Video
29 suffer minor injuries in smoky Brooklyn fire
Eyewitness News Update
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers
More Video