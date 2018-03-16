POLITICS

Russian spy ship spotted last year off Eastern Seaboard docks in Cuba

EMBED </>More Videos

The Viktor Leonov, a Russian navy intelligence vessel, has been spotted in the Havana harbor. (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)

HAVANA --
A known Russian Navy intelligence vessel has docked in Cuba.

Footage shows the Viktor Leonov entering the Havana harbor early Friday. The warship is one of Russia's Vishnya-class ships generally used for intelligence gathering.

The same vessel has made multiple trips to Cuba in recent years in addition to a trip up and down the Eastern Seaboard of the United States last year.

According to U.S. defense officials, the ship made a port call in Cuba in early 2017 and was later spotted in international waters off Delaware and Connecticut. It was presumably monitoring activity at multiple military bases.

Those trips, according to officials, have become commonplace in recent years. Each time, the vessel has remained well into international waters and has conducted intelligence-gathering operations similar to those conducted by the United States.

"There's been a lot made of this Russian ship, the Viktor Leonov, reported to be off the East Coast of the U.S.," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said in 2017. "It's not something we've seen where they've entered U.S. territorial waters, and as such it's lawful and very similar to operations we do in places around the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldcubarussianavysurveillance
POLITICS
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Puerto Rico advocacy group demands help for hurricane survivors
More Politics
Top Stories
Fire near LIRR tracks causes service suspensions
2 FDNY members among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Amber Alert issued in Mexico for missing teen
Jury finds 'hot cop' guilty of felony hit-and-run
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa headed for divorce
Show More
Portal Bridge issues cause NJ Transit delays
Man who said he buried Natalee Holloway dies after botched kidnapping
CrimeStoppers: Man wanted in 9-home Brooklyn burglary spree
Trump jokes 'who's next?' as rumors swirl around Kelly, McMaster
Teachers strike in Jersey City after no deal on contract
More News
Top Video
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video