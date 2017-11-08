  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
POLITICS

George Latimer elected Westchester County executive, Laura Curran declares victory in Nassau County

EMBED </>More Videos

Voters decided several county executive races in the Tri-Stata area.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Voters throughout the Tri-State area decided many races on the state, county and local level in Tuesday night's election.

-In the race for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran declared victory and is poised to become Nassau's first female county executive. With 100% reporting, she has a three percentage lead. Republican Jack Martins did not concede.

-Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini defeated Republican Ray Perini in the race for Suffolk District Attorney, promising to restore integrity to the office.

-In the Westchester County Executive election, Democrat George Latimer defeated two-term incumbent Rob Astorino. Latimer was up 57-43 percent Wednesday morning with 81 percent of districts counted. Astorino, in his concession speech, thanked Democrats who have supported him.

-Ed Day won a second term as Rockland County Executive over Maureen Porette. Day beat Porette 54 percent to 43 percent.

-Hoboken City Councilman Ravi Bhalla won the six-person mayoral race, becoming the first Sikh mayor of the Hoboken and the state.

-Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop won re-election in a lopsided victory over his sole challenger, Bill Matsikoudis.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politics2017 electionpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
De Blasio to outline 2nd term plans following re-election win
Murphy set to take over for Christie after winning NJ governor's race
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wins second term
More Politics
Top Stories
Murphy set to take over for Christie after winning NJ governor's race
De Blasio to outline 2nd term plans following re-election win
New York rejects constitutional convention
3 UCLA players arrested in China on shoplifting charges
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor
Cy Young winner Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
Show More
Woman dragged during carjacking at gas station
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Car on the tracks near Mineola causes huge mess on LIRR on Election Day
NYPD digging in backyard of home after buried body tip
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
More News
Top Video
De Blasio to outline 2nd term plans following re-election win
Murphy set to take over for Christie after winning NJ governor's race
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video