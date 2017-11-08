Voters throughout the Tri-State area decided many races on the state, county and local level in Tuesday night's election.-In the race for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran declared victory and is poised to become Nassau's first female county executive. With 100% reporting, she has a three percentage lead. Republican Jack Martins did not concede.-Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini defeated Republican Ray Perini in the race for Suffolk District Attorney, promising to restore integrity to the office.-In the Westchester County Executive election, Democrat George Latimer defeated two-term incumbent Rob Astorino. Latimer was up 57-43 percent Wednesday morning with 81 percent of districts counted. Astorino, in his concession speech, thanked Democrats who have supported him.-Ed Day won a second term as Rockland County Executive over Maureen Porette. Day beat Porette 54 percent to 43 percent.-Hoboken City Councilman Ravi Bhalla won the six-person mayoral race, becoming the first Sikh mayor of the Hoboken and the state.-Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop won re-election in a lopsided victory over his sole challenger, Bill Matsikoudis.