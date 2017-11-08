Voters throughout the Tri-State area decided races on the state, county and local level in Tuesday night's election.-In the race for Nassau County Executive, Democrat Laura Curran bested Republican Jack Martins and will become Nassau's first female county executive. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, she held a three percentage point lead. Martins called Curran Wednesday to concede the race. He then issued the following statement:"Thank you to all those who supported us and went out and stood for a brighter future for Nassau -- looking forward instead of looking back. I have called to congratulate my opponent, Laura Curran, on her win. I encourage everyone to work together to put partisanship aside to restore trust in government and get Nassau back on the right track."-Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini defeated Republican Ray Perini in the race for Suffolk District Attorney, promising to restore integrity to the office.-In the Westchester County Executive election, Democrat George Latimer defeated two-term incumbent Rob Astorino. Latimer won 57 to 43 percent. Astorino, in his concession speech, thanked Democrats who have supported him.-Ed Day won a second term as Rockland County Executive over Maureen Porette. Day beat Porette 54 percent to 43 percent.-Hoboken City Councilman Ravi Bhalla won the six-person mayoral race, becoming the first Sikh mayor of Hoboken and in the state.-Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop won re-election in a lopsided victory over his sole challenger, Bill Matsikoudis.-A 93-year-old World War II veteran upset an incumbent New Jersey mayor who was seeking a second term. Vito Perillo defeated Tinton Falls Mayor Gerald Turning in the nonpartisan municipal race Tuesday.-New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer won another term. The Democrat carried 77 percent of the vote, beating out Republican Michel Faulkner and two third-party candidates.-In the race for New York City Public Advocate, Democrat Letitia James won another term, beating out Republican J.C. Polanco and three third-party candidates.----------