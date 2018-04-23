POLITICS

NY representatives call on FTC to investigate reports of 9/11 victim compensation scam

In this Oct. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters make their way over the ruins and through clouds of smoke at the World Trade Center in New York. (AP Photo/Stan Honda, Pool, File)

NEW YORK --
Three New York congressional representatives are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate reports that scammers are posing as Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund staffers to get first responders' and survivors' personal information.

Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Peter King publicized their effort on Sunday. FTC representatives haven't immediately responded to an email inquiry.

The fund currently benefits people with health problems believed to be related to the 2001 terror attacks. An alert on the fund's website says unknown people are making calls claiming to be staffers and requesting information, supposedly to help with claims. The fund urges people to report such calls to the FTC.

King, Maloney and Nadler want the FTC to open a formal investigation.

King is a Republican. Maloney and Nadler are Democrats.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsseptember 11world trade centerscamFTCNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Mike Pompeo nomination narrowly clears committee, goes to full Senate
Trump holds 1st state visit with French President Macron
Cuomo bill would ban single-use plastic bags in New York
More Politics
Top Stories
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
10 dead after van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Boy accidentally struck and killed by minivan driven by family friend
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family sues NYC, NYPD over fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
Show More
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Norovirus outbreak sickens 100 students at CT college
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
March held to mark anniversary of Queens fire that killed 5
More News