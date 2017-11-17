Lead paint investigation leads to NYCHA shakeup

NEW YORK (WABC) --There are major changes at the New York City Housing Authority due to the fallout from a growing lead paint inspection scandal.
Brian Clark, the senior vice president for operations, resigned.
Luis Ponce, another senior vice president, was suspended and demoted.
A third high level executive, Jay Krantz, resigned as well.
The shakeup comes after a scathing report from the Department of Investigation, which found NYCHA was not conducting mandatory lead paint inspections for years.