Lead paint investigation leads to NYCHA shakeup

NEW YORK (WABC) --
There are major changes at the New York City Housing Authority due to the fallout from a growing lead paint inspection scandal.

Brian Clark, the senior vice president for operations, resigned.

Luis Ponce, another senior vice president, was suspended and demoted.

A third high level executive, Jay Krantz, resigned as well.

The shakeup comes after a scathing report from the Department of Investigation, which found NYCHA was not conducting mandatory lead paint inspections for years.
