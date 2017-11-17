Lead paint investigation leads to NYCHA shakeup

There are major changes at the New York City Housing Authority due to the fallout from a growing lead paint inspection scandal.Brian Clark, the senior vice president for operations, resigned.Luis Ponce, another senior vice president, was suspended and demoted.A third high level executive, Jay Krantz, resigned as well.The shakeup comes after a scathing report from the Department of Investigation, which found NYCHA was not conducting mandatory lead paint inspections for years.