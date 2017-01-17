Some of the representatives made their intentions clear over the last few weeks, but others have come forward after Trump lashed out at Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia) after Lewis said he didn't view Trump as "a legitimate president."
See the list below of those who said they're not going (currently more than two dozen):
1. Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-IL
He made a speech on the House floor January 10: "I could not look at my wife, my daughters or my grandson in the eye if I sat there and attended as if everything that candidate Donald Trump had said about The women, about The Latinos, or The Blacks, The Muslims or any of the other things he said in his speeches and Tweets - that any of that is OK or erased from my memory." Click here to read more about his decision.
2. Rep. Katherine Clark, D-MA
She posted her statement on social media January 5, saying: "After discussions with hundreds of my constituents, I do not feel that I can contribute to the normalization of the President-elect's divisive rhetoric by participating in the inauguration."
My statement on the upcoming inauguration:
3. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-CA
She posted a statement January 12, saying: "Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing."
Inauguration should be a celebration. But we have nothing to celebrate on Jan 20. Instead of attending, I will be organizing.
4. Rep. John Lewis, D-GA
He made the announcement in an interview for NBC's "Meet the Press" on January 13.
5. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-CA
In a Facebook post on January 7, he said: "I do accept the election results and support the peaceful transfer of power, but it is abundantly clear to me that with Donald Trump as our President, the United States is entering a dark and very dangerous political chapter."
6. Rep. William Lacy Clay, D-MO
In an email statement to ABC News, spokesman Steven Englehardt said: "He will be home in St. Louis, speaking to school children. Not boycotting, just making a choice to spend time with his constituents."
7. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-NY
She posted on January 9 that she will not attend the inauguration and instead take part in the Women's March.
I will not be attending inauguration of @realDonaldTrump but WILL participate in the @womensmarch on January 21st.
8. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-AZ
He made a speech on the House floor January 13, saying he's not going to attend:
9. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-OR
He posted a statement on social media January 7, saying: "I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear. It is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th."
10. Rep. Mark Takano, D-CA
He posted a message on social media January 14 saying he won't attend. He said it was in support for Rep. Lewis:
"All talk, no action."

I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration.
I stand with @repjohnlewis and I will not be attending the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/z8Q0wA9OPK
11. Rep. Jose Serrano, D-NY
He posted on social media January 12, saying he will not be at the inauguration:
I will not attend the #inauguration2017 next week- cannot celebrate the inauguration of a man who has no regard for my constituents. #Bronx
12. Mark DeSaulnier, D-CA
He announced on January 14 that he decided against going to the event:
It is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the #TrumpInauguration on January 20, 2017.
13. Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-NY
She posted on social media on January 14 saying she won't go because of the way Trump insulted Rep. Lewis:
I will NOT attend the inauguration of @realDonaldTrump. When you insult @repjohnlewis, you insult America.
14. Rep. John Conyers, D-MI
"No, he will not be attending," a spokesman said in email to ABC News.
15. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-CA
He posted a statement on his website on January 14, saying: "For me, the personal decision not to attend Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis." Read the full statement here.
16. Rep. Judy Chu, D-DA
She posted on social media on January 14, saying she won't attend because she's supporting Rep. Lewis:
After much thought, I have decided to #StandWithJohnLewis and not attend the inauguration.
17. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-CA
She posted on social media January 15 that she was never planning to attend:
I never ever contemplated attending the inauguration or any activities associated w/ @realDonaldTrump. I wouldn't waste my time.
18. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-WI
In a statement to ABC News, he said: "I was planning on attending the Inauguration on Friday out of respect for the office of President, while still making it back home on Saturday to attend the Women's March in Madison. However, after long consideration based on reading the Classified document on Russian hacking and the Trump candidacy on Thursday, the handling of his conflicts of interest, and this weekend's offensive tweets about a national hero Rep. John Lewis, I am no longer attending the event. At minimum, it's time for Donald Trump to start acting like President Trump, not an immature, undignified reality star with questionable friends and a Twitter addiction. I hope for better, but will not hold my breath."
19. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-OH
Instead of going to the inauguration, she said on January 15 she will be home in Cleveland:
As I told @JoyAnnReid, I will not be attending #Inauguration. I will be at home in Cleveland. #IStandWithJohnLewis
20. Rep Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ
She announced on January 15 that she's not going to the inauguration. She's instead going to a prayer vigil in New Jersey:
I do not intend to attend the inauguration of PE @realDonaldTrump. Instead, join me for an Interfaith Prayer Vigil.
21. Rep. Pramila Jayapal D-WA
She posted a news release on her website on January 15, saying: "I had hoped in the days following the election that we would see a President-elect who broke from his campaign rhetoric and worked to unite the American people. Instead, we have seen this President-elect continue to use language and take actions that demean our history and our heroes, and undermine our democracy." Click here to read the full statement.
22. Adriano Espaillat, D-NY
He posted a brief statement to social media on January 15, saying he's not going:
I will NOT be attending the inauguration for @realDonaldTrump!
23. Rep. Adam Smith, D-WA
He issue a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying: "As the House of Representatives is not in session the week of Inauguration, Congressman Smith will spend the District Work Period at home in Washington state meeting with his constituents."
24. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-OR
His office confirmed to ABC News on January 15 that he will not be attending.
25. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-OR
He issued a statement to ABC News on January 15, saying: "I will be in Oregon this week, meeting with my constituents and discussing their priorities for the year. I usually do not attend presidential inauguration ceremonies, and as a general rule try to avoid pomp and circumstance events in Washington."
26. Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY
His office confirmed to ABC News that he will not be attending. On CNN, he said: "The rhetoric and actions of Donald Trump have been so far beyond the pale -- so disturbing and disheartening -- and his continued failure to address his conflicts of interest, to adequately divest or even to fully disclose his financial dealings, or to sufficiently separate himself from the ethical misconduct that legal experts on both side of the aisle have identified have been so offensive I cannot in good conscience participate in this honored and revered democratic tradition of the peaceful transfer of power."
27. Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allardm, D-CA
She issued a statement to ABC News, saying: "I thought long and hard about attending the Inauguration because I value our democracy and respect the office of the presidency, regardless of party. However, the disparaging remarks the President-elect has made about many groups, including women, Mexicans, and Muslims, are deeply contrary to my values. As a result, I will not be attending the Inauguration. For the sake of our nation, and a world which looks to America for moral leadership, I hope the President-elect will change the tone of his rhetoric, and govern responsibly, respectfully, and compassionately, in accordance with our American values."
28. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-FL
A spokesperson told ABC News she will not be attending the inauguration, and will instead be at a wedding.
29. Rep. Steve Cohen, D-TN
He announced that he was not going to attend, while at the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s final speech on MLK Day. He said: "I had a decision to make on whether or not to attend the inauguration. I would love to attend the inauguration. I am a member of Congress through the votes of my constituents. I value our government. I appreciate it greatly. But this president 'semi-elect' does not deserve to be President of the United States. He has not exhibited the characteristics or the values that we hold dear. That Dr. King held dear. That John Lewis holds dear. And when he questioned the integrity of my friend, colleague and civil rights icon John Lewis, that crossed the Rubicon. I sat on the floor of the House of Representatives with John Lewis to protest the inability of the Republican Congress to give us a vote on gun violence. I sat with John Lewis then. And I will stand with John Lewis now. Therefore, I will not be attending the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States of America this week."
Watch his announcement here:
30. Rep. Dwight Evans, D-PA
He announced on social media on January 16 that he's not going to attend:
I #StandWithJohnLewis. I will not be attending the inauguration. Russian hacking must be investigated and I do not support the repeal of ACA
31. Rep. Keith Ellison, D-MN
He posted on social media on January 16 that he will not attend:
I will not celebrate a man who preaches a politics of division and hate. I won't be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.
32. Rep. Don Beyer, D-VA
He posted on social media the speech he gave to constituents on January 16, saying he will not be in DC for the inauguration:
I just told hundreds of my constituents that I will not be attending the Inauguration Ceremony this coming Friday. Here is what I said:
33. Rep. Anthony Brown, D-MD
He posted his full reasoning for not attending on his Facebook page on January 16:
34. Rep Chellie Pingree, D-ME
She posted a statement on her website on January 16 explaining why she will not attend the inauguration. "I fully accept the outcome of this presidential election. And, under normal circumstances, I would have no question at all about participating in this important ceremony, whatever party the incoming President was from. But these are not normal circumstances. Throughout the election, Donald Trump proved so, making disparaging comments about everyone from women to minorities to the disabled. But what he's done since the election goes to another level." Click here to read the full statement.
35. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-KY
He posted a statement on social media on January 16, saying: "I will not be attending the inauguration because I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect himself."
I believe the office of the President deserves our respect, and that respect must begin with the President-elect himself. My statement:
36. Rep. Darren Soto, D-FL
He told ABC affiliate, WFTV, that he will not attend the inauguration. "I am deeply disappointed with Trump's attacks against civil rights hero John Lewis and will not be attending the inauguration as a result."
37. Rep. Al Green, D-TX
He posted a statement on his website on January 16, saying he will not attend the inauguration: "I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do." Click here to read the full statement.
38. Rep Brendan Boyle, D-PA
He posted a message on social media on January 16, saying: "The election of Donald Trump presents a challenge to my long held view of presidential inaugurations. As much as I cherish this day, can I in good conscience celebrate that which I believe is a grave mistake? Can I sit by mere yards away and applaud the desecration of the most important office in the history of the world? After wrestling with this question for the last two months, I have concluded I cannot participate in this Inaugural celebration." Click here to read his full statement.
39. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-CA
She released a statement to ABC News, saying: "It's no secret I'm not going but I don't mean to make it a cause célbre. I think the President-elect is beyond normal in terms of an incoming President. I acknowledge the fact that he is the incoming President, but I'm not in the mood to celebrate that fact."
40. Rep. Karen Bass, D-CA
A spokesperson confirms to ABC News that she will not be attending, after launching a social media poll.
41. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-AZ
He posted on social media on January 17, saying he will not be at the inauguration:
We must stand against Trump's bigotries- birther conspiracies, attacks on Gold Star parents & civil rights heroes. I won't attend inauguration.
42. Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, D-NH
She issued a statement to ABC News, saying: "Instead of going to the Inauguration, I will go to religious services and pray for all of our country's leaders and our people. Then, I will go to work to serve the people of my district."
43. Rep. GK Butterfield, D-NC
He issued a statement on social media on January 17, saying: "Considering Mr. Trump's brand of division & insult, I believe it would be hurtful to my constituents for me to attend the inauguration."
It is my hope that President Trump will transform his behavior and lead our nation in a positive direction for all Americans.
44. Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-CA
A spokesperson confirmed this statement he made the Desert Sun: "A real president doesn't attack the press because they ask tough questions. A real president doesn't insult and bully celebrities or everyday Americans because they disagree with him."
45. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX
He posted a statement on his website on January 17, saying: "I will not attend this year's inauguration ceremony. However, I will be in Washington to greet constituents who are traveling to our nation's capital for the proceedings. I respect their choice to attend." Click here to read the full statement.
46. Rep. Alma Adams, D-NC
She posted a statement on social media on January 17, saying she will not be attending:
Today I released the following statement about the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
47. Rep Juan Vargas, D-CA
He posted a statement on social media on January 17, saying he will instead be praying:
I will not be attending the Inauguration. Instead, I will be praying for our country and for our community with the people of my district.
48. Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-CA
He posted a statement on his website, saying: "I will not be attending the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20th. Instead, I will be in my district serving my constituents, as I was elected to do." Click here to read the full statement.