  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration coverage

Watch live ABC News network coverage of the Trump inauguration.

Related Topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationdonald trumpABC Newscongress
Load Comments
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump inauguration in Washington
Inauguration week event schedule
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
WATCH LIVE: Donald Trump inauguration in Washington
Inauguration week event schedule
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America's 45th president
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
LIVE BLOG: Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump
Inauguration week event schedule
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
Protesters in DC planning to disrupt Donald Trump inauguration
3 Dead, 20 Injured After Car Drives Through Pedestrians in Australia: Police
Show More
Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" to appear in New York City courtroom
NYC rally held on inauguration eve 'to protect shared values'
Police looking for 2 suspects who robbed boy at Brooklyn Target
Suspect in theft of $1.6M bucket of gold flakes caught in Ecuador
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
More Photos