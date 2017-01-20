Live Broadcast
LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
WATCH LIVE: ABC News coverage of Donald Trump's inauguration day
Friday, January 20, 2017 04:01PM
Watch live ABC News coverage of the Trump inauguration day events.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
Families at the inauguration
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
POLITICS
Families at the inauguration
Photos: Americans watch Donald Trump's inauguration in D.C.
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
360 view: What it looks like to be at Trump's inauguration
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs first bill, actions
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
Sacred Heart in Newburgh shut down due to safety violations
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
Officer who fatally shot Ramarley Graham testifies
NYPD: Elderly man put in headlock, robbed in Bronx building
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
