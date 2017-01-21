Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in DC
Full Story
Email
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wabc
Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:10AM
Watch live ABC News digital coverage of the Women's March in Washington, D.C.
Related Topics:
politics
presidential inauguration
donald trump
ABC News
congress
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Women in NYC upset about Trump's presidency to march today
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
More presidential inauguration
POLITICS
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
WATCH LIVE: ABC News digital coverage of Saturday's events in Washington, D.C.
Trump has first full day as president
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump has first full day as president
LIVE VIDEO: President Trump's first day
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Women in NYC upset about Trump's presidency to march today
At Least 3 Dead as Tornado Hits Mississippi
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Show More
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
East Orange hires its first female police chief
More News
Photos
Photos: Protesters at Donald Trump's inauguration
PHOTOS: Spectators flock to DC before Donald Trump's inauguration
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York