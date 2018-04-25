Longtime New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind announced Wednesday that he will not be running for re-election.The announcement was part of a short video that looked back on Hikind's 36 years in office representing Brooklyn's 48th Assembly District, which includes Borough Park, home to one of the largest Orthodox Jewish communities outside Israel.The 67-year-old Hikind grew up in Williamsburg and was first elected to the Assembly in 1983."Whether it's in Brooklyn, Albany, Monsey, Lakewood, Europe or even Gush Katif in Israel, Dov Hikind is always found fighting on the front lines, raising his voice whenever there is injustice, or leading the charge when change is needed," his biographer said. "Dov throws himself into solving problems because he genuinely feels other people's pain. People come to him because they are suffering, and Dov suffers with them."While he is not seeking elected office again at this time, his office says Hikind has no intention of retiring or giving up the fight."I am excited about my future, there is still so much to be done," he said. "But before I can start the next chapter of my life, I intend to finish my term in the Assembly...I want to thank my constituents, my many friends and neighbors, for these extraordinary 36 years of having the honor to serve them. I thank my parents for instilling genuine Jewish values in me, and my family, my wife Shani and my children, for making it possible to do what I do. But most of all I thank God for giving me the strength to allow me to make a difference. That's what it's all about, and that's what I intend to continue doing, hopefully for many decades to come."----------