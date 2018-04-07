MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

'March for Our Lives' organizers plan town halls with local lawmakers

By Eyewitness News
The students behind "March for Our Lives" are planning a series of town halls this weekend with lawmakers.

More than 30 Democratic lawmakers pledged to take part in "The Town Halls for Our Lives" events.

No Republican lawmakers have committed.

Organizers are planning to use empty chairs to symbolize every lawmaker who was invited but would not attend.

More than 100 town halls are scheduled in 34 states. Locally, communities in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, East Elmhurst, Queens and Staten Island held town halls Saturday.

