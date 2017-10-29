POLITICS

Mayor de Blasio announces $145M for resiliency projects in the Rockaways

Eyewitness News
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) --
On the 5th Anniversary of Superstorm Sandy on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $145 million investment for up to seven resilience projects to help protect communities in the Rockaways from the impacts of climate change.

Each project will be designed to improve quality of life, build more resilient neighborhoods in the Rockaway peninsula that will be better prepared to withstand future flooding and coastal storms.

"These investments are an important step forward for Rockaways residents, connecting them with parks and the waterfront, while helping shield them from future storms," Mayor de Blasio said.

WATCH THE MAYOR'S ADDRESS BELOW:


With FEMA's approval, the City will now be able to complete design on following seven projects, moving them another step closer to construction, subject to final FEMA approval.

- Bayswater Park: This project will install berm along the waterfront and other feature to help manage stormwater. It will also include new sports fields, play areas, a public plaza, a refurbished comfort station and access for kayaks.
- Edgemere Raised Shoreline: This project will raise the shoreline around the Edgemere neighborhood. It will include new vegetated berm and new bulkheads to help mitigate coastal flooding.
- Shore Front Parkway Recreation Zone: This project will include six new recreational facilities along Shorefront Parkway to replace those lost during Hurricane Sandy.
- Rockaway Community Park: This project will include a raising the shorelines around the parks' eastern and western edges as well as restore the native wetlands as a natural buffer between the park and Jamaica Bay.

- Beach 88th Street Park: This new waterfront park will include a new seawall and restores wetlands to mitigate against tidal flooding in the Rockaway Beach neighborhood. It will also include play and seating areas and kayak access.
- Thursby Basin Park: This project will transform a vacant lot into a park with seawall and new resilient vegetation along the water to help protect against tidal flooding. It will also include new sport courts, play equipment, and a kayak launch.
- NYC Parks' Operations Headquarters for the Rockaways and Broad Channel: This project will elevate past of the facility protect from future flooding to ensure it can as a response center in the event of a future storm.

Public scoping meetings to begin these projects are expected to be held starting in Spring and Summer 2018.

To see the full list of the City's progress on its OneNYC $20 billion multi-layered resiliency program, please visit the citywide resiliency map HERE.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbill de blasiosuperstorm sandyclimate changeNew York CityRockaway BeachQueens
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Schumer pushes for installation of postive train control
Debate over NY constitutional convention proposal in Albany
Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation
Former president Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind on Sunday
Officials discuss $620M seawall plan for Staten Island on Sandy's 5th anniversary
Child in serious condition after struck by car in Jersey City
One arrested as cops tightly control white nationalist rally
Questions over Hurricane Maria death toll in Puerto Rico
Long Island woman allegedly robs bank while 6-year-old waits in taxi
Authorities seize 'massive' amount of fentanyl from LI home
Corrections officer indicted in hit-an-run crash that killed 2 politicians
Show More
Schumer pushes for installation of postive train control
Debate over NY constitutional convention proposal in Albany
Human remains recovered in wooded area in Nassau County
Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension
Jackie Robinson's padded cap sells for $590K at auction
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos