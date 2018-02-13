POLITICS

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers his State of the City address

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delivered his State of the City address in Brooklyn Tuesday night, the first of his second term in office.

WATCH THE ADDRESS HERE:


At his speech the mayor honored Private Emmanuel Mensah, who died after saving four people from a burning building in the Bronx.

De Basio is pledging $500,000 to protect the city's election system against hackers.

He also plans to change the City Charter to improve the city's campaign finance system.

The mayor explained his new plan to make New York "The Fairest City in America".

