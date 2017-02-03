POLITICS

Mayor De Blasio responds to fundraising investigation

EMBED </>More News Videos

Political reporter Dave Evans has the latest details.

By
Related Topics:
politicsbill de blasioNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump administration hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Muslim prayer demonstration taking place at JFK airport
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Hundreds attend rally as NYC delis close in Trump protest
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD: Man shadowboxing in elevator beats neighbor to death
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Tension high after racially insensitive remarks at HS game
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
Det. Steven McDonald's widow and son speak about his inspiring life
NJ nanny donates portion of liver to save 16-month-old's life
NJ parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers
Show More
Neighborhood Eats heads to Harlem for red pepper coulis
After years apart, travel ban delay, girls reunited with dad
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
Trump administration hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Girl expelled after suing to play on boys' team reinstated
More News
Top Video
Tension high after racially insensitive remarks at HS game
Det. Steven McDonald's widow and son speak about his inspiring life
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video