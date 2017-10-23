POLITICS

McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam medical deferment

Sen John McCain, R-Ariz., chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, returns to his office after a series of votes at the Capitol, Oct. 19. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. Sen. John McCain has issued a veiled criticism of President Donald Trump's medical deferments that kept him from serving in the Vietnam War.

In an interview with C-SPAN last week, McCain lamented that the military "drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur."

One of Trump's five draft deferments came as a result of a physician's letter stating he suffered from bone spurs in his feet. Trump's presidential campaign described the issue as a temporary problem.

McCain spent six years as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down over North Vietnam in 1967.

Trump derided McCain's service in 2015, stating his fellow Republican wasn't a "war hero" and adding "I like people who weren't captured."

McCain's spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment Monday.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsjohn mccainPresident Donald Trumpvietnam warpolitics
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump defends call to fallen soldier's widow
Trump plans to allow release of JFK assassination records
Steve Bannon faults George W. Bush for 'destructive' presidency
White House defends Gen. John Kelly's defense of Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Police searching for suspected stalker who approached 2 kids
Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Teens safe after held against will in Brooklyn house
NYPD shoots man who allegedly lunged at officers with knives
Bribery trial for ex-head of jail guards union set to begin
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
Mother, son, daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
Show More
Man wanted for stealing boat in NJ, docking it at ferry terminal
Opening statements in trial of officer charged in apparent road rage shooting
38 women accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
Hiker suffering medical emergency rescued off Bear Mountain
4-alarm fire rips through New Jersey home
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos