Meet President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Judge Neil Gorsuch has been selected as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. (ABC News)

President Donald Trump has selected Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He was nominated to the position by President George W. Bush in 2006.

Gorsuch clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Then he clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard University and he has a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford.

According to ABC News, he is considered an originalist, a judge "committed to understanding the Constitution's meaning as it was originally intended."

Gorsuch has a wife, Louise, and two daughters.
