Mexico's president said Thursday he has informed the White House he has canceled a trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump amid tension over a border wall.Trump had tweeted Thursday morning that if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the U.S. border, "then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."The developments come the day after Trump said he will jump-start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and cut federal grants for immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."GOP leaders announced that Congress will move legislation this year providing up to $15 billion to build the wall, but they would not say how they would prevent the massive project from adding to federal deficits.House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at a GOP strategy retreat that they were planning legislation providing $12 billion to $15 billion for constructing the wall, one of Trump's chief goals.Ryan said the goal is to complete that and other major bills in 2017, but the leaders offered no details on how the wall would be paid for, saying they would wait until the Trump administration proposes legislation.Pressed on whether construction would increase federal deficits, Ryan said Republicans are fiscal conservatives. He said strengthening the economy and replacing President Barack Obama's health care system were two of the best ways to bolster the government's budget."If we're going to be spending on things like infrastructure, we're going to find the fiscal space to pay for that" in a budget Congress plans to write this spring, Ryan said.Trump was to speak Thursday to House and Senate GOP lawmakers at their annual policy retreat. Despite a rocky start to his administration, many lawmakers are optimistic about delivering change in a new era of GOP control over Washington.