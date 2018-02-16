U.S. & WORLD

Mitt Romney makes it official: He's running for Utah Senate seat

By MICHELLE PRICE and BILL BARROW
SALT LAKE CITY --
Republican Mitt Romney is trying for a political comeback as he launches a Senate campaign in Utah.

The former presidential nominee confirmed his widely anticipated plans Friday in an online video. The announcement features his leadership of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and says the conservative state and its residents can show Washington how to govern respectfully.

The former Massachusetts governor has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump. Romney doesn't mention the administration in his campaign launch. But he does chide Washington for sending immigrants "a message of exclusion."



Romney is considered a heavy favorite for the Senate seat held by Orrin Hatch. The longtime senator is retiring.

Romney lost the 2012 presidential election to incumbent Barack Obama.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldmitt romney
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
What's next for Uno? Dos, of course
McDonald's banishing cheeseburgers from Happy Meals
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Immigration bills fail in Senate, "Dreamers" in limbo
Trump breaks silence, says he's 'totally opposed to domestic violence'
Denied voice, foes of offshore drilling plan hold rallies
Trump lawyer says he paid porn star out of his own pocket
More Politics
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm watch
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with girl for sex
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
All schools in Nutley, NJ closed Friday due to 'security threat'
Family, friend killed in fiery crash involving stolen car in Ridge
Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in Mariah Woods' death
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC bomb-making
Community mourns in wake of Florida school shooting
Show More
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Florida student credits LI native with 'saving her life'
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
Arrest in shooting death of aspiring rapper in Bronx
Suspect wanted in MTA guard attack in Brooklyn
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos