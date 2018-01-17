  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds 1st Cabinet meeting

Toni Yates reports on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's first full day in office after his inauguration Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, New Jersey --
Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has convened a Cabinet meeting and signed a second executive order on his first full day in office, while his new team learns where phones and computers are located.

Murphy held the meeting Wednesday in Trenton with the roughly two dozen Cabinet officials, most of whom have not yet been confirmed by the state Senate.

The new governor said he attended an emergency management meeting Tuesday as part of taking over government from Republican Chris Christie and that the meeting focused mostly on the wintry weather.

Murphy says the order covers his administration's code of conduct. Under the order, his office will be subject to stricter disclosure requirements for those people he met once he started campaigning for governor in January 2015.

He did not answer questions about the order.

