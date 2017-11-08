  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
2017 ELECTION

Phil Murphy set to take over for Chris Christie after winning New Jersey governor's race

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on Phil Murphy's victory in the New Jersey gubernatorai race.

By MICHAEL CATALINI
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey --
New Jersey is set to trade its brash-talking Republican governor, a friend and early supporter of Donald Trump, for a former diplomat with an at-times folksy demeanor promising to be on the vanguard of opposing the Republican president.

Wednesday marks the first day of Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy's transition to one of the country's most powerful governorships, taking over for the term-limited Republican incumbent Chris Christie.

The former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany was outright on Tuesday during his victory speech at Convention Hall in Asbury Park about how much he plans to push back against the Trump administration.

"With Donald Trump in the White House, Jeff Sessions as attorney general, polluters running the EPA, zealots heading the Department of Education and Steve Bannon holding Republicans in Congress hostage, governors will have never mattered more," Murphy said.
CLICK HERE FOR NEW JERSEY ELECTION RESULTS


Murphy's early indication that he'll stand up to Trump comes as Democrat-leaning New Jersey seemed to repudiate the two-term governor whose approval ratings have been in the teens.

"New Jersey sent an unmistakable message to the entire nation - we are better than this," Murphy said, pointing to Trump and citing specifically the "demonizing" of immigrants and "mean-spirited" efforts to take health care away from some voters.

Murphy's victory came as Virginia also picked a new governor, Democrat Ralph Northam. The results marked the first statewide Democratic wins during Trump's administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.

WATCH: Murphy leapt onto the stage at his victory party
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Governor-elect Phil Murphy make his way on stage for his acceptance speech.



The Christie-Trump focus combined with the nearly 900,000-voter registration advantage Democrats have over Republicans in New Jersey and Murphy's huge cash advantage had Guadagno running as an underdog in a state that she helped govern as Christie's deputy for the past eight years.

Guadagno congratulated Murphy, telling her supporters to clap for him after they began booing him.

"It was a great race," she said. "We left no stone unturned, and we would not have done it any differently."

Christie was once one of the brightest stars in the GOP, regularly going onto late-night talk shows and winning re-election in 2013 handily over his Democratic rival. That began to change after the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and snowballed after he angered voters by spending time out of the state for his presidential run in 2016.

EMBED More News Videos

Phil Murphy is elected governor of New Jersey.



The two men also have sharply different styles, with Christie famously shouting down voters. He quarreled with a woman on Election Day over a local political issue. Even in attacking the Trump administration on Tuesday, Murphy later promised to work with the White House where he found common ground.

Christie said that he spoke to Murphy after his win Tuesday and promised him his administration's full support to help ahead of his swearing-in on Jan. 16.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsnew jersey politicsphil murphykim guadagno2017 electionNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
2017 ELECTION
Democrat Phil Murphy wins NJ governor's race
'Racist' campaign flyer sparks anger in suburban town
More 2017 election
POLITICS
Mayor de Blasio to outline 2nd term plans after cruising to re-election
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio wins second term
New York rejects constitutional convention
More Politics
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio to outline 2nd term plans after cruising to re-election
Hoboken elects first Sikh mayor
Cy Young winner Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Human remains found on Long Island ID'd as missing teens
New York rejects constitutional convention
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Car on the tracks near Mineola causes huge mess on LIRR on Election Day
NYPD digging in backyard of home after buried body tip
Show More
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
Video shows MTA worker dragging man through subway
Survivors: Texas gunman shot crying babies point-blank
Texas gunman once escaped from mental health center
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
More News
Top Video
Mayor de Blasio to outline 2nd term plans after cruising to re-election
Video: Woman uses broom to fight off man attacking husband
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
More Video