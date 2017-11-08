On behalf of my family and campaign team, thank you for all you’ve done for this campaign. —PM pic.twitter.com/3Z9Qpb1qjN — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) November 8, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2615863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Governor-elect Phil Murphy make his way on stage for his acceptance speech.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2615858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Phil Murphy is elected governor of New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy thanked voters at the Hoboken PATH station Wednesday morning, joined by both the incoming and outgoing mayors of Hoboken.Wednesday marks the first day of Murphy's transition to one of the country's most powerful governorships, taking over for the term-limited incumbent, Chris Christie.Murphy's victory over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno came as Virginia also picked a new governor, Democrat Ralph Northam.The results marked the first statewide Democratic wins during Trump's administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.With a hoarse voice still strained from last minute campaigning, Murphy said Wednesday he will be thanking voters, taking to commuters, "making a lot of phone calls and going to see my son Charlie's soccer game this afternoon."Murphy said he spoke to outgoing Gov. Chris Christie Tuesday night."It was a gracious, very good conversation," he said. "Focused, literally, 100 percent on transition. He and I will be live in the next couple days, I don't think we have it scheduled yet. But he and I are trying to find some time to sit. And it was a really good conversation. As was my conversation with the lieutenant governor. Everyone was on their game.."He also spoke with Northam as well as Virginia's outgoing governor Terry McAuliffe."It was a big night for Democrats. As I said last night in my remarks, we are better than this," said Murphy.Joining Murphy at the PATH station was Hoboken City Councilman Ravi Bhalla, who emerged from the six-person mayoral race to become the city's first Sikh mayor and the first in state history."That's pretty darn incredible," Murphy said.He added that Bhalla's win was "particularly poignant given all the stuff that was thrown at you," referring to racist flyers left in the city days before the election."We proved the state is stronger when we are together. This was a really big win for that reason in particular," Murphy said.Bhalla said things aren't much different for him as mayor elect. "I did my own dry cleaning this morning. So nothing has changed. Except this."The two were joined by outgoing Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who declined a third term in office."I love Hoboken. I know I love a lot of places in this state. Trust me it wont be the last stop," Murphy said.When asked for his first priority as governor elect, Murphy said, "getting my voice back."The former Goldman Sachs executive and ambassador to Germany under President Barack Obama talked Tuesday during his victory speech in Asbury Park about pushing back against the Trump administration."With Donald Trump in the White House, Jeff Sessions as attorney general, polluters running the EPA, zealots heading the Department of Education and Steve Bannon holding Republicans in Congress hostage, governors will have never mattered more," Murphy said.Murphy's early indication that he'll stand up to Trump comes as Democrat-leaning New Jersey seemed to repudiate the two-term governor whose approval ratings have been in the teens."New Jersey sent an unmistakable message to the entire nation: We are better than this," Murphy said, citing specifically the "demonizing" of immigrants and "mean-spirited" efforts to take health care away from some voters.The Christie-Trump focus combined with the nearly 900,000-voter registration advantage Democrats have over Republicans in New Jersey and Murphy's huge cash advantage had Guadagno running as an underdog in a state that she helped govern as Christie's deputy.Guadagno congratulated Murphy, telling her supporters to clap for him after they began booing him."It was a great race," she said. "We left no stone unturned, and we would not have done it any differently."Christie was once one of the brightest stars in the GOP, regularly going onto late-night talk shows and winning re-election in 2013 handily over his Democratic rival. That began to change after the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and snowballed after he angered voters by spending time out of the state for his presidential run in 2016.The two men also have sharply different styles, with Christie famously shouting down voters. He quarreled with a woman on Election Day over a local political issue. Even in attacking the Trump administration on Tuesday, Murphy later promised to work with the White House where he found common ground.----------