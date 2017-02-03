Muslim prayer demonstration taking place at JFK airport

Muslims in New York held a prayer demonstration at JFK airport in New York City Friday.It's one of several events happening in response to President Trump's executive order regarding immigration policies restricting people from Muslim countries.The demonstration took place outside Terminal 4 and began at 12:30 p.m. It's expected to last until 2 p.m. Several dozen people were there at the start of the event.The Port Authority blocked off an area to give the demonstrators room to gather and express their message. The group is not causing any impact on traffic in or out of the airport, or any other airport operations.Among the people speaking at the event is a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor.The Islamic Leadership Council of New York and the New York Immigration Coalition are sponsoring the event and invited those of all faiths to join.Part of the demonstration included people participating in the Jummah, or afternoon prayer, and make a human chain around worshipers to protect them.