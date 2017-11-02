  • LIVE VIDEO AG Jeff Sessions discusses national security in NYC (approximately 9:30)
POLITICS

New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown

New Jersey First Lady Mary Pat Christie arrives ahead of Gov. Chris Christie's State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, in Trenton, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BERNARDSVILLE, New Jersey --
New Jersey's first lady has been ticketed in a statewide distracted driving crackdown that was ordered by her husband's attorney general.

NJ Advance Media reports Mary Pat Christie was stopped while driving with a cellphone in her hand on April 10 in Bernardsville by a police officer assigned to the grant-funded program that targeted texting and other distracted driving.

She didn't identify herself as Republican Gov. Chris Christie's wife. But she did tell the officer she wasn't making a call. The officer told her she could not have the phone in her hand while driving.

The officer told her she was getting a ticket because he was on the distracting driving grant detail.

The first lady pleaded guilty to driving with a cellphone and paid the $250 fine.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
