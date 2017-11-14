POLITICS

New Nassau Count executive sits down with Eyewitness News for first television interview

By
MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) --
Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne sat down with Nassau County Executive-Elect Laura Curran for her first television interview since winning the election exactly one week ago.

Curran told Thorne her first order of business is establishing an ethics reform agenda and restoring public trust in the county government. She wants to set term limits for county workers, including for the county executive.

"I think for a county executive two four-year terms is enough. Then it's time for some new blood," Curran said.

Curran replaces outgoing executive Ed Mangano after he decided not to seek reelection due to his federal corruption charges. Curran, a Democrat, beat Republican Jack Martins on November 7th.

Curran says she also wants to revisit plans to build a retail and residential complex around the Nassau Coliseum.

She also understands the threat gangs are now posing to young people in Nassau County. Last month, investigators discovered the bodies of three young Hispanic men buried in wooded areas around the county. It's believed their deaths are gang-related. Curran says she wants to expand outreach to at-risk youth at the local high schools and work with the police department to combat gang violence.

Curran an will be sworn into office January 1.
