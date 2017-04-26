New York City unveils budget, with focus on affordable housing

The final budget of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's first term was unveiled Wednesday, with ambitious goals counting on more money coming into the city's coffers.The $84.86 billion budget is an increase of $2 billion over the current budget, and it's also bigger than the budgets of all but five states.Approximately $1.9 billion will be spent on more affordable housing, one of the biggest problems facing the Big Apple. And the mayor is hoping to springboard off his successful universal pre-K for 4-year-olds by expanding it to include 3-year-olds as well.The budget also includes more access to legal services for tenants and residents, and much needed repairs at 150 public housing buildings.Regarding safety and security for New Yorkers, the mayor proposed new services to combat domestic violence, expand the NYPD's ShotSpotter technology, and a substantial investment to fight the opioid epidemic."We have to keep investing," de Blasio said. "And we believe these are smart and measured investments that will make a big impact."Regarding quality-of-life initiatives, the mayor's plan sets aside $100 million towards a waterfront promenade around Manhattan, along with the purchase of 14 sidewalk-cleaning trucks.At the same time, the proposed spending plan has billions in reserve just in case money from the federal government never makes it to the city as a result of President Trump's attempts to force so-called sanctuary cities to cooperate with U.S. immigration officials."We will not be paralyzed because Washington DC is paralyzed," de Blasio said. "A White House doesn't change our approach."The budget also includes $28.75 million across five years to install air conditioning in all classrooms and $12.8 million for job training for 3,000 New Yorkers.