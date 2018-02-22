POLITICS

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island join forces on gun violence

Shirleen Allicot reports on the governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island and their plans to create a regional task force to fight gun violence. (Elaine Thompson)

The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island have announced plans to create a regional task force, including state law enforcement and intelligence officials, to fight gun violence.

They announced the creation of a coalition named "States for Gun Safety" during a conference call on Thursday morning.

The four states will share intelligence, study gun violence and form a task force to intercept illegal guns.

The governors are saying they cannot wait for the federal government to act, noting the "utter and complete inaction by Congress."

In a tweet, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the goal is making "our entire region safer."



Governor Andrew Cuomo also raised concerns about the idea of arming teachers.

"The answer is not to make the schools armed camps. That is where they are going to go in Washington. Why? Because that's where the NRA wants them to go. Because it means selling more guns and the NRA is in the business of selling guns. Arm every teacher? Oh, that makes sense. The only thing it would do is bring more guns into the school, more money for gun manufacturers, which is what the NRA is really trying to say," Cuomo said.

The four governors, all Democrats, will be urging others to join the coalition at this weekend's National Governors Association meeting.

