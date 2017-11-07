POLITICS

New York rejects constitutional convention

By DAVID KLEPPER
ALBANY, New York --
New Yorkers have rejected calls for a constitutional convention.

Voters on Tuesday resoundingly defeated a ballot question which, if approved, would have scheduled a convention in 2019.

Unions, environmental groups, Planned Parenthood and officials from both parties had urged opposition. They warned that deep-pocketed special interests could use a convention to undermine existing constitutional rights and noted that the constitution can already be amended through voter referendum.

Supporters argued a convention would provide a chance to address chronic corruption and porous campaign finance rules while strengthening protections for education, health care and the environment.

The question of a constitutional convention is automatically put on the ballot every 20 years. The last convention was held in 1967.

If the question had passed, voters would have had to ratify any constitutional changes.
